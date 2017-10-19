Obituary: Lawrence Johnson, 95, of Ridgefield

J. Lawrence Johnson, age 95, of Ridgefield, husband of the late Ruth Duryea Johnson, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2017.

Born in Wilton he was a lifelong area resident and son of the late August and Olga Sjagren Johnson.

He was a proud veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Army and was a retired construction worker for Nunes Construction in Danbury. He was a member of Masonic Lodge # 49 and the Eastern Star # 72 of Ridgefield.

Survivors include his beloved children, a son, Eric Johnson and his wife, Eileen of Myrtle Beach, SC and a daughter, Ruth L. Hoggard of Forest City, PA, a brother, Samuel Johnson and his wife, Marie of Wilton, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.

Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Donations in his memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To offer online condolences please visit boutonfh.com.