The Fountain Music Series opens its 22nd season with the 17th annual Fall Festival of Music at the First Congregational Church on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. This year’s concert, new from the ground up, is built around a traditional hymn sing, and will feature the varied sounds of FCC’s wide-ranging music ministry, including the Festival Choir; FCC’s five-octave Celebration Ringers; Worship Band; 15-year-old concert pianist, Chloe Rees, who has performed at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall; and children’s choirs. The hymn sing will follow John Ferguson’s (St. Olaf College) traditional hymn sing format, with hymns sung by the choir and audience, interspersed with poignant readings and anthems.

The Festival Choir will perform Roger Ames’ Choral Reflection on Amazing Grace, dedicated to the children of those lost on Sept. 11, along with Pilgrims’ Hymn by the late Stephen Paulus. Many of the hymns in the program were composed by the church’s own music director, Edwin R. Taylor. The community is invited to celebrate the sounds of music and be whisked away into an unforgettable experience of song. The Fountain Music Series continues to be a self-supporting series with no charge for admission, a rarity these days.

First Congregational Church is located at 103 Main Street, on the corner of routes 33 and 35, by the Cass Gilbert fountain. The church recently completed a six-month expansion and renovation, and welcomes all to the new facilities. For further details, call 203-438-8077, ext. 814, or email [email protected]