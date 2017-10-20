Town hosts deer hunt hearing Monday

The town will hold a public hearing on the 2017-18 controlled deer hunt Monday, Oct. 23. The hearing will convene in the large conference room at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

The Board of Selectmen voted to hold the controlled hunt back in September. At the time, Selectman Barbara Manners cast the only dissenting vote, claiming she wanted to see scientific evidence that the deer hunt had tangible effect on the town deer population.

“The idea that we bait and kill these deer and we don’t know what we’re accomplishing, other than that we’re reducing the size of the herd — which might be accomplished in other ways, as well — just really disturbs me,” Manners said at a board meeting on Sept. 6.

The Press reported at the time that the Board of Selectmen voted to run the controlled hunt from Oct. 11 through Jan. 31.

Stefano Zandri of the Ridgefield Deer Management Implementation Committee confirmed to The Press that the hunt would not begin until after the public hearing and cover 15 properties where hunter could bag deer.

An application to join the controlled hunt on the town’s website lists bow, black-powder, or shotguns as weapons hunters may use.