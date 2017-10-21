Cooking ancient grains at Ridgefield Continuing Education

New cooking classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Ancient Grains Meet Modern Palates (Thursdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., $49 plus food fee) explores the variety of textures, flavors and health benefits of whole grains, including farro, red quinoa, millet, freekeh, and black rice, many of which are gluten-free. Participants will learn how to easily assemble a nutritious and delicious “grain bowl,” as well as prepare other tasty meals and side dishes from scratch. Register by Monday, Oct. 23.

Appetizers is also available on Tuesdays, Nov. 14 and 28. Supplies are provided by the instructor for a fee of $10 to $12 payable at each class. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

