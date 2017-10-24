Jenna Rizzo is engaged to wed Michael Cholko

Michael Rizzo of Naples, Fla. (formerly of Ridgefield), and Donna Christopher of Ridgefield, along with Jessica Rizzo and Jay D’Souza, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Jenna Rose Rizzo, to Michael Francis Cholko, son of Robert and Marie Cholko of Ridgefield.

Rizzo is a 2003 graduate of Ridgefield High School and received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Hunter College. She is currently a vice president and consumer compliance officer at Morgan Stanley in New York City.

Cholko is a 2002 graduate of Ridgefield High School and received a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and anthropology at Western Connecticut State University. He is currently an anti-money laundering compliance officer at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York City.

The couple lives in Manhattan. They became engaged in February, during a walk through Central Park, and are planning a December wedding in South Salem, N.Y.