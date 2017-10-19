Food, cans and boxes of it, was collected for the Ridgefield Food Pantry and Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Danbury by Ridgefield High School students during a one-day food drive Tuesday, Oct. 17, as part of spirit week leading up to Saturday’s homecoming game and dance. From left are Shane Bowler, Max Cumming, Zoe Butchen, Rachel Blieden, Vidur Hareesh, Alex Holder, Laura Anandappa, Tess Pisanelli, and Clodagh Ryan, and above, Lily Carnicelli, Rachel Bodner and Gabby Puchall. School Resource Officer Fernando Luis and student government adviser Jennifer DeJulio helped organize the contest, pitting freshmen and sophomores against juniors and seniors in collecting non-perishable foods. ‘The upperclassmen won,’ said Officer Luis. — Macklin Reid photo