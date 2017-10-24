How to write a novel with Victoria Redel

Victoria Redel, author of five books of fiction, including her latest, Before Everything, will share secrets of the many ways to write a novel at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. In conversation with Ridgefield author Julia Strayer, Redel will discuss her creative process, and the surprises she has encountered, plus, how to find the best point of view and structure, make characters feel real, manage many characters, reveal secrets, and keep writer’s block at bay.

The program is co-sponsored by the library and Books on the Common. Copies of Before Everything will be available for sale and signing at the event. Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.