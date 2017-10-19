Scotland blood drive: ‘Little Doctors’ help save lives

Scotland Elementary School will be sponsoring its fifth student-run blood drive Thursday, Oct. 26.

On this day, the fifth grade students, who have worked to both educate and recruit potential donors, will act as ambassadors for the drive, escorting people to their seats, handing out snacks and juice, and entertaining the children of the donors while they wait.

The Little Doctors program educates children about the importance of donating blood and teaches them how to approach people about becoming blood donors. They are taught to respect the trepidation of some donors and realize that donating is not an expectation but a gift. “It’s really important that people give blood, especially with all of the hurricanes and stuff going on in the world. The Little Doctors drive gives us kids a chance to save lives,” said Alyse Trotter, a fifth grade student at Scotland.

People who are interested in donating must be between the ages of 16 (with permission from a parent) and 75 (those over 75 may donate with doctor’s permission), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good general health at the time of donation.

There are some restrictions regarding recent travel to foreign countries, which residents may check by calling 1-800-933-BLOOD. Residents are asked to arrive at Scotland Elementary School at 111 Barlow Mountain Road between the hours of 4 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, to donate.