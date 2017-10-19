Founders Hall: The history of recorded sound

Two upcoming seminars will discuss sound and how to make a sound Medicare decision.

With Medicare open enrollment underway, now is the time to ensure that your medical coverage meets your needs in the most cost-effective way. On Friday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m., Karen Gaudian of Ridgefield Social Services and Medicare counselor John Rosa will discuss Medicare and explain how specially trained counselors can help you evaluate your options so you can make an informed decision for 2018. Last year, Medicare counselors helped more than 100 local residents save a total of $46,500 in prescription coverage costs. This free and confidential counseling will be available through Dec. 7. If you cannot attend the seminar, you may call Social Services at 203-431-2754 to set up a counseling appointment.

On Friday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., tech expert Richard Frisch will explore the history, science, art, and business of recorded sound. He will tell participants about the people, their inventions and the companies they created, which made modern recorded sound possible.

“Most of us never think about recorded sound,” said Frisch, “yet it permeates our modern lives.”

He will cover five eras, from the mid-19th Century, before Edison, through today, and even give a peek into the future of recording. Frisch runs RHFtech, which provides tech guidance and support to small businesses.

Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsor Union Savings Bank, both seminars are free and open to the public.