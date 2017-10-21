Library Lines: Friends in need

As the old saying goes, a friend in need is a friend indeed. Multiply that by dozens of dedicated volunteers and you get our wonderful Friends of the Ridgefield Library. With a mission of “serving and supporting” the library, the Friends are truly a good friend to everyone who enjoys and benefits from our many programs and services. Essential partners in the capital campaign to build our new facility, they remain committed to helping us add new services like 3D printers and technology instruction while maintaining many well-loved programs such as Book Club Corner selections and summer reading programs. If you enjoy free or discounted museum passes, Ridgefield Folk concerts or intensive literary series like our current Jane Austen programs, then you have the Friends to thank.

These and so many other offerings are possible only because of their generous financial and volunteer support. So we are pleased to thank and applaud them publicly during this year’s National Friends of Libraries Week (Oct. 15-21).

You can support the Friends, and through them the library, by shopping at their big fall used book sale this weekend (through Monday), visiting their online store at amazon.com/shops/forl or becoming a member (forms available at the library circulation desk).

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] and 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.