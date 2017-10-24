The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Thank you, Primary Care, for saving my life

By The Ridgefield Press on October 24, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I just want to let people know how blessed we are to have wonderful medical care and amazing physicians.

My primary care physician at Primary Care saved my life. Dr. Ionut Mosteanu did not just give me a pill and send me home. He evaluated the situation with tests and sent me to the hospital for immediate care.

The hospital intern Dr. Lily and her group (the hospitalist) took the very best ever care of me checking what should be done next. They made me well again. I really had the very best care I could have ever had anywhere.

Thank all of you for my life.

Kathleen Brennan

Lawson Lane, Oct. 5

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Glass nets winner as Ridgefield clinches top seed Next Post Operation Fuel prepares for winter energy assistance program
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress