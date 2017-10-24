Letter: Thank you, Primary Care, for saving my life

To the Editor:

I just want to let people know how blessed we are to have wonderful medical care and amazing physicians.

My primary care physician at Primary Care saved my life. Dr. Ionut Mosteanu did not just give me a pill and send me home. He evaluated the situation with tests and sent me to the hospital for immediate care.

The hospital intern Dr. Lily and her group (the hospitalist) took the very best ever care of me checking what should be done next. They made me well again. I really had the very best care I could have ever had anywhere.

Thank all of you for my life.

Kathleen Brennan

Lawson Lane, Oct. 5