To the Editor:

Eight men from the Ridgefield Men’s Club hiked the Hemlock Hills/Pine Mountain area recently and were guided by an excellent trail map.

The map was created by Dave Cronin of the Ridgefield Conservation Commission.

After corresponding with Dave, I learned that these trail maps are created by the Conservation Commission for the town and that this effort is done on a volunteer basis.

Likewise, the commission is responsible for the excellent trail markings we encountered on our hike to the lookout at Pine Mountain, which made navigating the leaf-covered trail very manageable.

A big thank-you to Dave and his fellow members of the commission for all their work!

Jack Alexander