The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Thanks, Dave Cronin, conservation volunteers

By The Ridgefield Press on October 21, 2017 in Community, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Eight men from the Ridgefield Men’s Club hiked the Hemlock Hills/Pine Mountain area recently and were guided by an excellent trail map.

The map was created by Dave Cronin of the Ridgefield Conservation Commission.

After corresponding with Dave, I learned that these trail maps are created by the Conservation Commission for the town and that this effort is done on a volunteer basis.

Likewise, the commission is responsible for the excellent trail markings we encountered on our hike to the lookout at Pine Mountain, which made navigating the leaf-covered trail very manageable.

A big thank-you to Dave and his fellow members of the commission for all their work!

Jack Alexander

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Goo goo eyes Next Post Giving Thanks: Pumpkin Weigh Off was successful again
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress