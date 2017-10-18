36th annual Turkey Trot set for Nov. 23

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield invites community members to attend the 36th Annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run on Thursday, November 23rd, Thanksgiving Day, beginning at 8 a.m. Race proceeds help the Boys & Girls Club to create great futures for all young people in Ridgefield. The title sponsor of the Turkey Trot is Fairfield County Bank and the Lead Sponsors are Simpaug Farms and HamletHub. Champion Sponsors are Collins Hannafin PC, Karla Murtaugh HOMES, Pepsi and Wolfpit Running Club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield is a fully dedicated youth development facility that has been serving the community since 1936. At the Club, members participate in activities that encourage increased learning, improved fitness, positive decision making, creativity, leadership, and community service. Philanthropic support from the community allows the Club to thrive as a resource for all Ridgefield’s youth. Over 30% of the Club’s budget is raised through individual donations and fundraising events. Participating in the Annual Turkey Trot 5K helps the Boys & Girls Club to continue inspiring and enabling all young people to reach their full potential as caring, productive, and responsible citizens.

The 5K and Kids Fun Run begin at the Boys & Girls Club, located at 41 Governor Street. All are welcome, from inexperienced joggers to marathon runners. The ½ mile Kids Fun Run starts at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K Turkey Trot begins at 8:30 a.m. Awards are presented to the top male and female runners in each division following the race. Divisions include ages 12 and under, 13- 15, 16- 18, over 40, over 50, over 60, and an overall winner.

Runners can register online or in person. The registration fee is $30 through September 30th and $35 through November 19th. Registration the week of Thanksgiving (November 20th-23rd) is $40. The Kids Fun Run is $15 per child. Registration the day of the event will beginning at 7 a.m.

Bibs and tee-shirts will be available for pick up at the Boys & Girls Club beginning on Monday, November 21st through Wednesday, November 22nd from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and beginning at 7:00 a.m. race day. Runners are welcome to a complimentary pasta dinner on Wednesday night, November 21st, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Club. The dinner is sponsored by Planet Pizza.



Register online at www.bgcridgefield.org. Register in person at the Club Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, feel free to contact Gerry Hawaux, Office Administrator, at 203-438-8821 ext. 16.