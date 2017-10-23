Margaret O’Keeffe to marry Emery Dunkin

Pamela Steeves and Kevin O’Keeffe of Ridgefield announce the marriage of their daughter, Margaret Elyse O’Keeffe, to Emery Austin Dunkin, son of April Stevens of Northport, Ala., and Scott Dunkin of Galloway, Ohio.

O’Keeffe is a graduate of Ridgefield High School and the University of Alabama. Dunkin is a graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School and will begin his college education in the spring.

The couple both recently returned from mission trips for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dunkin to Brazil and O’Keeffe to Appalachia in Kentucky. They were gone for two years and 18 months, respectively.

A wedding is planned for Oct. 21 in Atlanta, Ga. After the wedding the couple will honeymoon in Brazil and return to reside in Tuscaloosa, Ala.