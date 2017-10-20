Letter: St. Stephen’s bizarre banner

To the Editor:

While visiting a friend in your lovely town two weekends ago, we walked past St. Stephen’s several times. I live in upstate New York and know you do not publish comments from non-residents, but perhaps your staff might look into the unusual banner in front of St. Stephen’s.

We are wondering what process the church leaders used to determine the itemized list of groups to love, particularly “the wealthy.”

What is the definition of wealthy and why do they need special concern? And why not just “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” rather than having a selective list?

Susan Bane, a puzzled visitor

Hudson, N.Y., Oct. 13