Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- State police arrested a Waterbury man Monday night after he led a trooper on a highway chase down I-84 — it turns out that the car he was driving was reported stolen in Ridgefield on Sept. 12.
- Tuesday night’s zoning hearings didn’t lack fireworks — or people. First, the proposed bed and breakfast on Circle Drive drew a big crowd (and left three dozen people on the list to speak at the next hearing). Then, the proposed expansion of the Central Business District pitted a local attorney against a planning commissioner. A lot of battles being fought these days.
- Speaking of fights, the parents looking to start the high school later are in for an uphill battle after a district-wide survey found out that people like the schedule just the way it is. The finance board has some thoughts on the matter, too — as do several Press letter writer this week!
- Besides the standard controversial issues — start times, zoning applications, The Press reports on expansion plans going on at the Playhouse, a Ridgefield family with a connection to the California fires, and a police detective who is learning how to cut hair.
- It’s week two of the paper’s 2017 election coverage. Turn to pages 10 and 11 to hear from candidates for the town zoning and police commissions.
- In sports, the football team — fresh off a comeback victory of its own two weeks ago — lost a heartbreaker to St. Joseph last week. The Cadets rallied from 25 points to stun the Tigers. Yikes.
- Boys soccer didn’t fare any better this week with a tie to Staples and a loss to Darien.
- In the happenings section, the ARTique returns next month, the Halloween Walk is set for next weekend and Tret Fure will take the stage at St. Stephen’s on Nov. 5.
