Obituary: Stella Allen DeVito, 88

Stella Allen DeVito passed away peacefully on October 17, 2017 at age 88 in Akron, OH. She lived in Riverside, CT for over 40 years and was a resident of Ridgefield, CT for eight years before relocating to Hudson, OH.

Stella was predeceased by her husband, Dominick (Bud) DeVito, her parents, Charles and Florence Allen, her daughter, Claire Dargusch, and her brother, Michael Allen.

She is survived by her children, Lynn Juppe (Michael) of Hudson, OH, Donna Cron (Chris) of Yardley, PA, Edward DeVito (Carol) of Ridgefield, CT, and David DeVito (Katie) of Pittsford, NY, as well as her sister, Elizabeth Nebel (Dieter) of Heilbronn, Germany, her sisters-in-law, Theresa Coddaire of Riverside, CT, and Lois Scatton of Stamford, CT, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and 18 nieces and nephews.

Stella was born in London, England and spent much of her childhood in Vevey, Switzerland with occasional periods in the US as a result of her father’s work assignments with Nestlé. As a teenager Stella chose to remain in the US and finish her education in Stamford, CT where she met Bud. They were married for 62 years. In later years she assisted him in running their family business, the Old Greenwich Sport Shop, until their retirement.

Her friends and family will remember Stella for her amazing store of knowledge on a wide variety of subjects, her unfailing candor, as well as her uncomplaining stoicism and fortitude in the face of those challenges life brought her way. Stella enjoyed reading, playing golf, bowling, and traveling, but was most happy simply spending time with her husband. The couple spent many happy hours exploring Connecticut, staying at inns, attending country fairs, and finding scenic spots where she would read one of her ever-present novels and he would fish.

A faithful Catholic, her family is comforted that in her final days she eagerly anticipated her reunion with Bud.

A funeral mass for Stella will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church in Ridgefield, CT on October 28th.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stella’s name to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center at 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH, 44333.