The Ridgefield Press

Fire department to host CPR class

By The Ridgefield Press on October 20, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an AED (automated external defibrillator) and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.

This certification course will take place at the Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street. The fee for the course is $40, which includes all student materials.

For more information and registration, call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: St. Stephen’s bizarre banner
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress