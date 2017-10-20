Fire department to host CPR class

A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an AED (automated external defibrillator) and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.

This certification course will take place at the Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street. The fee for the course is $40, which includes all student materials.

For more information and registration, call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230.