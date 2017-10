More than 75 members of the Ridgefield community participated in the Believe in Brooke fund-raiser held on Friday, Oct. 13, at JoyRide of Ridgefield.

Instructors Adam and Jared with 9-year-old Brooke Blake donated their time to host a ride for tweens followed by a ride for adults.

All the money raised is going directly to Brooke to help cover the costs of her medical treatment for a rare form of pediatric brain cancer called DIPG. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/believe-in-brooke .