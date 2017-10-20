The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Sept. 26-Oct. 6

By The Ridgefield Press on October 20, 2017

Sixteen houses and two condominiums worth $12,877,110 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, with $31,280 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

26 Mamanasco Road: US Bank National Association Trust of Coppell, Texas, to Lars Perkins of Bethel, Sept. 27, $249,375.

71 Cedar Lane: David and Jennifer Marr of Norwell, Mass., to Frank Huang, Sept. 27, $1,710,000.

41 Regan Road: Charles and Deborah Wein of Parkesburg, Pa., to Anthony and Erica Ippoliti, Sept. 28, $545,000.

80 Topstone Road: Robin Canter of Norwalk to Lisa Kuller, Sept. 28, $405,735.  

100 Flat Rock Drive: Sturges Brothers Inc. of Bailey Avenue to David Gorman and Lynne Gomez, Sept. 29, $535,000.

532 Ridgebury Road: EKK Properties LLC of Tannery Hill Road to John and Christina Carvalho of Danbury, Sept. 29, $1,000,000.

91 New Street: Sonia Ann Schuster to Nicholas and Lauren Schede of Katonah, N.Y., Sept. 29, $605,000.

91 Bogus Road: Simeon and Virginia Morfe to James and Sheri Landry of South Orange, N.J., Sept. 29, $545,000.

4 Woody Place: Anthony Scaringella to Laura Longmire of Wilton, Oct. 3, $490,000.

120 Prospect Street, Unit #1 (Quail Ridge): Martin Alger to Philip and Anne Marie Squeo of Danbury, Oct. 3, $465,000.

42 Boulder Hill Road: Barbara Vogler of Oxford to Steven and Jane Lindo of Valhalla, N.Y., Oct. 3, $765,000.

11 Cranberry Lane: Federal Home Loan Mortgage of Carrollton, Texas, to Patrick Sexton of Remington Road, Oct. 4, $365,000.

160 Silver Spring Road: Peter and Lorna Tunick of Johns Island, S.C., to Peter and Deirdre Columbia, Oct. 5, $2,450,000.

18 Keeler Close (Casagmo): Daniel Cascone to Steven Delpriore and Toni Lynn Struller of Eastchester, N.Y., Oct. 5, $234,000.

2 Lookout Point: Anthony and Jennifer Galik to Wessel and Susan Boshoff of Mulberry Street, Oct. 5, $1,200,000.

215 Neds Mountain Road: Estate of Marilyn H. Davis of Westport to Linda Hirschfeld of Ridgebury Road, Oct. 6, $475,000.

22 Lookout Drive: Lisa Gillman to Chia-Hsiu and Chih-mei Lee, Oct. 6, $350,000.

17 North Salem Road: Thomas Pesce Jr. of Lewis Drive to John and Danielle Catalano of Danbury, Oct. 6, $488,000.

