Drs. Anna Huff and Teresa Reyes Castillo celebrated the opening of their new practice, Being Centered, with a recent Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Being Centered, which focuses on psychodynamic psychotherapy, is located at 100B Danbury Road, Suite 105E.

Huff and Castillo will welcome guests at an open house Friday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit being-centered.com for more information.