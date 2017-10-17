Police arrest man driving stolen Ridgefield car

A Waterbury man was arrested for larceny in the second degree following a state police pursuit on the westbound lane of I-84 near Middlebury Monday night, Oct. 16.

State police said that Cornelius Coney, 29, was driving an Audi that stolen from a Ridgefield residence.

He was additionally charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana under a half-ounce, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without minimum insurance, and misuse of plates.

He posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Police chase

Trooper Mitchell Welch said in the incident report that Coney “accelerated away” when the pursuit began near exit 22 on the state highway.

Welch said State Police Troop A had received multiple calls of a dark-colored Audi with Connecticut plates that did not match the vehicle description.

“I then initiated my siren and pursued this vehicle prior to Exit 17,” said Welch. The driver pulled over to the right shoulder after another officer did a “slow roll” ahead of the pursuit.

State police found two other people inside the car. Coney’s name was the only one released by police Monday, Oct. 16.

Coney’s license had been suspended previously, a report said.

State police confirmed to The Press that Coney had put different plates on the stolen car. A search of the vehicle’s VIN number revealed it had been reported stolen out of Ridgefield.