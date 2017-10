On Monday, October 16, longtime Ridgefield resident Manheim (Manny) Eckhaus died peacefully at age 95, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ethel, his daughter, Phyllis of New York, NY, and his son, Peter of Ridgefield.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, October 20, 2017, at Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield.