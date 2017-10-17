Pink Soda Salon to raise money for breast cancer awareness Saturday

Pink Soda Salon will host Thistle and Reed Mobile Boutique at its Ridgefield location on Roberts Lane Saturday, Oct. 21, to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.

The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include raffles and other giveaways for clients who schedule an appointment that day.

Both businesses will be donating 10% of all sales to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Pink Soda offers blowouts, haircuts, coloring, air-brush spray tans, makeup services, and extensive hair treatments. Thistle and Reed is a fashion boutique offering women’s contemporary apparel, accessories, and specialty gift items.

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 203-491-4422.