The Rotary Club of Ridgefield recently donated $1500 to Meals on Wheels to fund Christmas dinner for their clients. (Pictured Rotary member Bill Wyman and MOW Board member Phyllis Appel)

Meals on Wheels is committed to providing nourishing meals to those in need of assistance, and relies on the generosity of the Ridgefield community.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels, visit its website: www.mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org.