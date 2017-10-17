ARTini Time: Creative Collage Cards with Mara Freeman

It’s ARTini Time at Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

Beginning next week and running in October, November and December, the Guild offers a creative night out with a twist…enjoy a Martini as you get your creative juices flowing. We provide the materials, the space, and the cocktails…you provide the creativity! Each month will be a different project…and a different Martini! No artistic experience required, just a fun and social attitude.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m., join Mara Freeman, Guild board member and artist, as she leads the group in Creative Collage Cards with Mara Freeman. Come craft a set of hand-made collage cards using scraps of wallpaper, fabric and scrapbook paper.

Have a fun night of conversation, creativity and cocktails: October Martini: Pumpkin Spice, of course! Enjoy a different kind of night out with old friends or meet some new ones! Price is $35 and includes cocktails, snacks and all materials.

Call 203-438-8863 or visit www.rgoa.org for more information.

Pre-registration and payment is required. Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane in Ridgefield.