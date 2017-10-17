The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce Health and Wellness Council will host its fourth annual Destination Wellness Expo on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center from 10 to 2. The event is sponsored by Laurel Ridge Health Care Center. There is no admission charge.

The event will feature vendors showcasing such services as Reiki, massage, nutrition, elder care options, community health resources, neurofeedback, hypnotherapy, skin care, and holistic health options. The Ridgefield Police Department will be conducting car seat inspections. Food options for kids and adults will be available for purchase from Tigers’ Den.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available; contact the Chamber for more information, 203-438-5992, [email protected], or ridgefieldchamber.org.