Ridgefield Theater Barn plans two Halloween shows

The Piano Bar…n co-hosts Pamme Jones and Jeffery Albanesi

Piano Bar…n returns to the Ridgefield Theater Barn for two Halloween-themed performances on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Piano Bar…n co-hosts Pamme Jones and Jeffery Albanesi will bring the Manhattan club scene to Ridgefield, including guest Lane Bradbury, who was the original Baby June in Gypsy on Broadway. Both shows starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $30 with cabaret seating. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Reservations may be made at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

