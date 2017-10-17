Joe Fazio, a senior and National Honor Society student at Ridgefield High School, has created a roving bake sale he calls “Bake Sale on Wheels” to benefit Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield.

As a kid riding his bike around town, and now that he drives, Joe said, he knows the importance of transportation for getting to places in Ridgefield, as activities can be spread out. Joe created the idea to have his friends and family help him bake goods, put them in his SUV along with some folding tables and then go to the local fields during the month of October to sell the baked goods at youth football and soccer games, with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield.

When he approached Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield, the organization loved the idea. Joe said, “As football season begins and it starts to get cold outside, it makes me think how important it is for our elderly and homebound neighbors right here in our town to have a hot, nourishing meal. I want to do something about that.”

Joe said his “Bake Sale on Wheels” fits well with Meals on Wheels by delivering delicious baked goods to spectators and players and gives back to the community by raising money for a local non-profit. Joe’s goal is to raise $500 over the next few weeks.

Since 1972, Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield has been providing nourishment to Ridgefield residents who cannot prepare their own meals: the elderly, disabled and infirm. Each year Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers 20,000 meals to Ridgefield residents. Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and receives no federal or state aid, so it is truly funded by donations from local residents.