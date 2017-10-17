RHS recap: Losses for boys soccer, girls volleyball teams

Defeats have been rare for the Ridgefield High boys soccer and girls volleyball teams this fall. But on Monday, they both lost on the same day.

The more unlikely setback came in New Canaan, where the RHS boys soccer team fell to the host Rams, 3-1.

It was just the third win this season for New Canaan (3-8-2), which was coming off a 3-0 loss to Darien. Ridgefield (9-3-1), meanwhile, lost for the first time in 11 games; the Tigers had gone unbeaten since starting the year with two losses.

Alex Zarikos scored all three goals for New Canaan, while keeper Jack Richardson stopped 11 Ridgefield shots.

New Canaan grabbed the lead with two breakaway goals from Zarikos in the first half. Striker JT Siano scored before the break to cut Ridgefield’s halftime deficit to 2-1.

The Rams got the only goal of the second half with 25 minutes remaining. Off a corner kick, Stephen Curiale served the ball into the box where it was headed by Farley to Zarikos. Zarikos one-timed the ball past Ridgefield goalie Ray Dearth (two saves).

Girls volleyball: The bus driver taking Ridgefield to Trumbull for Monday’s showdown against host St. Joseph thought the match was in Stamford. The logistical confusion resulted in a significant delay, with the match getting underway well past its original 4:15 start time.

Once play began, Ridgefield looked as though it was still on the bus.

St. Joseph romped to a 25-9 win in the opening set and then added 25-20, 25-21 triumphs to sweep the Tigers. It was the second straight 3-0 loss for Ridgefield, which is now 10-2 overall after starting the season with 10 straight 3-0 victories.

“Horrible,” was the word Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere used to describe her team’s performance. “We were just in a funk all game.”

Caroline Curnal had 13 kills, six service points and seven digs for the Tigers. Mackenzie Wanicka added eight kills and four service points, and Alicia Hill had five kills, two digs and one block.

Lauren Thrasher (16) and Olivia Wanicka (nine) combined for 25 assists for Ridgefield.

For St. Joseph (14-1 overall), Bridget Fatse finished with 17 kills and Grace Vocalina added 34 assists.