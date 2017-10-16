Obituary: Alma Rose McKay (née Conroy), 64, of Hazlet, New Jersey

Alma Rose McKay (née Conroy), 64, of Hazlet, New Jersey, passed away on October 13, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends.

Alma graduated in 1971 from Raritan High School, and married her high school sweetheart James J. McKay, III in 1975. She was a lifelong resident of Hazlet, New Jersey, and lived previously in Highland Park, NJ, Richmond, VA, Roanoke, VA, Atlanta, GA, and Ridgefield, CT.

Alma cherished her family above all and was generous to a fault, always finding a way to comfort or aid someone in need. Alma was happiest near a pool or the ocean, but rarely in the water, since she preferred a spritz bottle. Alma was a renowned shopper, especially on the “Home Goods circuit,” and was concerned before her passing about how the economy would survive her loss.

Alma passed to the Margaritaville in the sky, where the Pinot Grigio and Bloody Mary’s never give you the “flu” the next day, and the filet mignon is always served perfectly.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Deanna and Jennifer McKay; son, Daniel Polanco; brother, Harold Conroy of Connecticut, nieces and nephew, and guard cat Mac. She is predeceased by her sister, Joyce Conroy of Aberdeen, NJ.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday evening, October 16, 2017 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM, and Wednesday morning, October 18, 2017 from 8:45 to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Highway/Route 35 North, Hazlet, New Jersey 07730. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday morning, October 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM, at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, New Jersey 07733. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 360 Broadway, Keyport, New Jersey 07735. Flowers and cards may be sent to the funeral home. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.