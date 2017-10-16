Firefighters to collect boots for breast cancer awareness

The Ridgefield Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1739 is hosting a “boot drive” at Stop and Shop of Ridgefield on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fundraiser, which is being held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month, hopes to raise enough funds to donate to Ann’s Place in Danbury and to Brooke Blake, a young Ridgefield student battling a rare form of brain cancer.

IAFF Local 1739 members will be onsite and tee shirts will be available for purchase.

All donors will receive a breast cancer awareness or Believe in Brooke wristband as a thank you gift.