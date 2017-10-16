The Ridgefield Press

Firefighters to collect boots for breast cancer awareness

Ridgefield firefighters Jack Bonner and Chris Augustine raise up boots inside department headquarters on Catoonah Street. They hope to collect more this weekend at Stop and Shop.

The Ridgefield Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1739 is hosting a “boot drive” at Stop and Shop of Ridgefield on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

The fundraiser, which is being held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month, hopes to raise enough funds to donate to Ann’s Place in Danbury and to Brooke Blake, a young Ridgefield student battling a rare form of brain cancer.  

IAFF Local 1739 members will be onsite and tee shirts will be available for purchase.  

All donors will receive a breast cancer awareness or Believe in Brooke wristband as a thank you gift.  

