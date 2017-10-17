Tret Fure to perform at St. Stephen’s Nov. 5

Tret Fure began her career at the age of 16, singing in coffeehouses and campuses in the Midwest. In 1973 she released her first album on MCA/UNI Records, with the late Lowell George of Little Feat as her producer. With the success of that release, she opened for such bands as Yes, Poco, and the J Geils Band.

A prolific artists in the contemporary singer-songwriter arena, Tret Fure has released 15 albums and CDs over the course of her 46 year career. In addition to being a gifted songwriter, Fure has engineered and produced countless recordings by a variety of artists, including her own work. Her most recent release in 2015 “Rembrandt Afternoons” received broad acclaim.” It was chosen by the acclaimed folk music show Midnight Special as their album of the week and has been in heavy rotation on many of the folk shows around the country. Her song “Freedom” has been arranged for chorale groups and is being performed widely around the country

Fure also markets of her own line of clothing named after her popular song “Tomboy girl”. In addition she paints pet portraits on commission and she has also published a cookbook, “Tret’s Kitchen”, featuring her own recipes. Along with bridging the marketing, production, music and art worlds, Tret also serves as President of Local 1000, The Traveling Musicians Association–a union geared toward helping traveling musicians find security and longevity.

Fure will be performing at the Acoustic Celebration series on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s North Hall, 351 Main Street in Ridgefield at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance online at www.acousticcelebration.org . Remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $25 beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.