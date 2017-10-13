The Ridgefield Press

Guest bartender night to benefit Puerto Rico

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Aquatic Club head coach Emmanuel Lanzo and the club’s conditioning coach Thammara Clemente will serve as guest bartenders Thursday, Nov. 2, at Gallo Ristorante. Both coaches are from Puerto Rico, and all funds raised will be donated to hurricane relief.

The Ridgefield Aquatic Club (RAC), with Gallo Ristorante, will be hosting a guest bartender night to benefit hurricane victims in Puerto Rico Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6-9 p.m.

RAC’s head coach Emmanuel Lanzo and its conditioning coach Thammara Clemente, who are both from Puerto Rico, will serve as the event’s guest bartenders.  

“We all want to do everything we can to help Puerto Rico rebuild from the devastation from Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” the club said in a press release.

“Emmanuel and Thammara have been active members of the Ridgefield community and have been mentoring and coaching our children both at RAC and Ridgefield High School for more than four years.”

All funds raised will be donated to help Puerto Rico rebuild.

