American Heritage Girls volunteer at soup kitchen

On Sept. 16, American Heritage Girls Troop CT6877 from St. Mary Parish in Ridgefield celebrated the AHG’s National Day of Service by serving clients at the St. Thomas Merton Center Soup Kitchen in Bridgeport.

The women arrived in Bridgeport ready to work at 7:30 a.m. They prepared centerpieces, set tables, unstacked the chairs, made and distributed 140 goodie bags, led and sang grace, helped serve condiments, and socialized and played games with the clients.

“My favorite part was watching the people smile when we gave them the goodie bags,” said Lyla Wolf, a student at St. Mary School.

American Heritage Girls Troop CT6877 is chartered by St. Mary, but troop coordinator Jennifer Mitchell said volunteers do not have to be Catholic to be a part of the troop.

“We welcome all girls interested in sharing our mission to build women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country,” she said. In an increasingly secular world, American Heritage Girls provides girls with an opportunity to develop faith-friendships, service opportunities and come to see the beauty of the world in a Christ-centered environment.”

To learn more about AHG Troop CT6877, visit www.AmericanHeritageGirls.com or email [email protected]