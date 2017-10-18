Kelsey Jones joins local dentist office

Ridgefield Cosmetic and General Dentistry has announced the addition of Dr. Kelsey Jones to its practice.

Dr. Jones worked for several years as a dental assistant for Dr. Pizzo before going to dental school in 2013.

Jones graduated magna cum laude in May from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry as a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon, Gamma Pi Delta, and Gorgas Odontological honor societies. She was chosen for the Diamond Scholar program to complete a year of advanced general dentistry residency.

She is from the Baltimore area and obtained her undergraduate degree from Gettysburg College.

Her fiancé, Ryan Flanagan, of Ridgefield, will graduate in May from Georgetown University School of Medicine.