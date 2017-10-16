Letter: Thanks to all who made the Ridgefield Half Marathon possible

To the Editor:

Thank you! Mother Nature could not have provided a more beautiful morning for the 41st running of the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon, presented by the Wolfpit Running Club. Over 450 athletes began the race on a cool, crisp 42-degree morning. The half marathon began where it started 41 years ago, at its beneficiary, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield. The new course and venue added an athletes village, where athletes and spectators could gather before and after the run.

Thank you to the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon partners: Pamby Motors, Karla Murtaugh Homes, the Little Pub, Ridgefield Physical Therapy, Ridgefield Performance Chiropractic, Susi Laura Massage, Steve’s Bagels, and the Daly Method for your contributions to the BGCR and for making the day so special for the athletes. Palm Beer added a refreshing recovery drink for adult runners.

The Wolfpit Running Club supports scholarships at Ridgefield High School and also contributes to the BGCR. Many thanks to the volunteers that made this race possible. From course marshaling to handing out water or cheering the athletes in, the volunteers made this race a wonderful experience for everyone. Thank you to Mike Flynn and the BGCR staff, Keystone Club, Torch Club, the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club lead and sweep cyclists, the Ridgefield Police and Fire Departments, Ridgefield Cheerleaders, Tri-Ridgefield, and the countless people that offered their own time for others.

The Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon is a tradition that is a New England classic and part of the fabric of our healthy town!

Nancy Barlow and Megan Searfoss

Ridgefield Running Company