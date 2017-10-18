The Ridgefield Press

Troop 116 recognizes two new Eagle Scouts

October 18, 2017

Kennedy Cutter and Jeffrey Storm

Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 116 welcomed two new Eagle Scouts at a Court of Honor ceremony held Aug. 12 at Jesse Lee Church. Troop leaders, family members and friends commemorated the advancement to scouting’s highest rank of Kennedy Cutter and Jeffrey Storm.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and other elected officials offered their congratulations to the honorees. Fewer than 5% of boys who enter scouting nationally achieve the Eagle Scout rank. Each must have advanced through six previous ranks, have earned more than 21 merit badges, and have served in a troop leader position. The journey includes the completion of a community service project.

