Food drive for Meals on Wheels Saturday, Oct. 14

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Peterson Chiropractic and Acupuncture will be collecting food for Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield during its 40-year anniversary Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 2.

The event, which will include giveaways, raffle prizes, music, and face painting, will be held at 31 Bailey Avenue — next door to TerraSole and Luc’s Cafe.

Those attending are asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to get a free raffle entry. Needed items include cans of cannellini or kidney beans, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, low-sodium beef, chicken or vegetable broth, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly, jam, mayonnaise, pasta, foil pans, and olives.

For more information, call Peterson Chiropractic at 203-438-9609.

