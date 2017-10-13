Chef Paul Desiano joins Prime Taco

Chef Paul Desiano will be joining owners Ed Bistany, Bob Sperry, and Anthony Valente in the operation of Prime Taco, focusing mainly on menu and recipe creation.

Desiano has been the director of food services at Ridgefield Academy for the past five years, and will continue in that role while also partnering with Prime Taco.

“My wife and I are so excited to join the Prime Family” said Desiano. “We absolutely love what we do at Ridgefield Academy but would be remiss not to admit that a part of us misses the restaurant scene.”