Prospector Theater to host second annual Chili Bowl Sunday

The Prospector Theater will host the second annual Prospector Chili Bowl Sunday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4.

The Chili Bowl requires contestants to prepare at least two gallons of chili, as well as provide their own means of keeping it warm. In turn, the Prospector will provide a table, power source, and space to serve the chili.

Interested in entering the free competition? Email Peter Fee at [email protected]

The general public is also invited to participate in this chili extravaganza. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and entitle ticket holders to unlimited chili.

For more information about the Prospector Theater, visit www.prospectortheater.org.