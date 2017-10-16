Effects of bullying is theme of Don’t Be Silent dinner

An Anti-Bullying Awareness Dinner will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Ridgefield Recreation Center from 6 to 10 with speakers state Sen. Toni Boucher on anti-bullying legislation and Dr. David Bernstein, forensic psychologist, on the effects of bullying.

The dinner is black-tie optional, and will include dinner catered by Gallo Ristorante, dancing from Bach to Rock with a live DJ, a dance performance by Jennifer Conciatore of The Gym, comedic entertainment, Birgitta Stone of Local Social Media on cyber bullying, and Mona Thorpe of Don’t Be Silent on the effects of bullying. Tickets are $150 per person, tables of eight are $1,200 and tables of 10 are $1,500.

Those who want to sponsor a table for teachers, purchase tickets or donate may call 203-770-3614 or email [email protected]