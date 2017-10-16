Beginning crochet at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Beginning Crochet classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants learn the basic stitches of crochet and work on fun projects — simple to more advanced — as they progress. Note: the instruction is for right-handed crochet. There is a $10 fee for basic hooks, practice yarn, accessories, and patterns, payable to the instructor at the first class. The class meets Tuesdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31 and Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Venus Building. Knitting, drawing, painting, jewelry making, and Photoshop Elements are also available.

Tuition is $92. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.