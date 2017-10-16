The Ridgefield Press

Beginning crochet at Ridgefield Continuing Education

October 16, 2017

Beginning Crochet classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  Participants learn the basic stitches of crochet and work on fun projects — simple to more advanced — as they progress. Note: the instruction is for right-handed crochet.  There is a $10 fee for basic hooks, practice yarn, accessories, and patterns, payable to the instructor at the first class. The class meets Tuesdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31 and Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Venus Building. Knitting, drawing, painting, jewelry making, and Photoshop Elements are also available.

Tuition is $92. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required.  Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

