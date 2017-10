RABC, Ridgefield A Better Chance, is planning a Roaring 20s Gala on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.

The evening of dining, dancing and live auction is in support of RABC, a non-profit whose mission is to provide educational opportunities to gifted minority high school-age women from educationally disadvantaged communities.

To learn more about RABC and to buy tickets, go to www.ridgefieldabc.org.