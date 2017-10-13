Jay Mankita concert at library Oct. 14

Award-winning children’s musician Jay Mankita will perform his Playful Earth concert at the Ridgefield Library as part of the Fall for Ridgefield celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14. Performing on the front lawn for families with children of all ages, Jay will sing his original music that entertains and educates. His music illuminates universal themes of life while celebrating the wonder of the world. The concert will be held from 11:30 to 12:15. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors in the library’s main program room on the lower level. For more information about Jay Mankita, see his website at playfulearth.com or call the library at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

