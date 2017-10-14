The Ridgefield Press

Nutrition classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on October 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

What Are You Eating? is the name of a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Nutritionist Peggy Krotzer will cover the differences between grass-fed and grain-fed beef, when to buy organic, genetically modified organisms, artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, and the benefits of fish oil and fats that are heart-healthy.

The class meets on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $31. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $24. Advance registration required.

Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Letter: Nobel Prize proves importance of healthy school start times Next Post Prospector Theater to host second annual Chili Bowl Sunday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress