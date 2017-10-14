Nutrition classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

What Are You Eating? is the name of a new course in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Nutritionist Peggy Krotzer will cover the differences between grass-fed and grain-fed beef, when to buy organic, genetically modified organisms, artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, and the benefits of fish oil and fats that are heart-healthy.

The class meets on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $31. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $24. Advance registration required.

Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.