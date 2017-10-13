Stress and anxiety is topic of program

Dr. Margaret Wehrenberg Psy.D. will present a program called 10 Best-Ever Techniques to Manage Anxiety and Depression on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Scotts Ridge Middle School. Wehrenberg is a coach, therapist, author, trainer, and speaker on topics related to psychotherapy for anxiety and depression, stress management and optimizing anxiety for achievement.

This program is part of the Parenting the #Selfie Generation series, a collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, the Ridgefield Council of PTAs, the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital. Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.