The Ridgefield Press

Stress and anxiety is topic of program

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Schools · 0 Comments

Dr. Margaret Wehrenberg Psy.D. will present a program called 10 Best-Ever Techniques to Manage Anxiety and Depression on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Scotts Ridge Middle School.  Wehrenberg is a coach, therapist, author, trainer, and speaker on topics related to psychotherapy for anxiety and depression, stress management and optimizing anxiety for achievement.

This program is part of the Parenting the #Selfie Generation series, a collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, the Ridgefield Council of PTAs, the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital. Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Thanks, Books on the Common

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Richard Allen Hayes, 66, formerly of Ridgefield Next Post Jay Mankita concert at library Oct. 14
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress