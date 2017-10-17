Pain panel topic is knees, hips

The RVNA is hosting a panel discussion on treatment options for addressing knee and hip pain. Surgical and Non-Surgical Options for Knee and Hip Pain will take place at the RVNA, 27 Governor Street, on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta will focus on surgical options for knee and hip pain, including same-day surgery. Dr. Antonio Paz will present the latest non-surgical treatments, and Gigi Weiss, RVNA director of rehabilitation services, will discuss rehabilitative therapies to complement both surgical and non-surgical treatments.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is recommended at 203-438-5555 or [email protected].