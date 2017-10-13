The Ridgefield Press

Tech Tricks for seniors

By The Ridgefield Press on October 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library is offering a new series — Tech Tricks: Classes to Keep You Current and Connected — aimed at seniors. October classes are Learning a Language with Pronunciator (the library’s new language learning software) on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m.; Introduction to Microsoft Word part 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.; Let’s Talk Apps on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m.; and Getting Started with the Library’s Digital Resources on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m.

Class size is limited. Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Guest bartender night to benefit Puerto Rico Next Post Obituary: Richard Allen Hayes, 66, formerly of Ridgefield
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress