Tech Tricks for seniors

The Ridgefield Library is offering a new series — Tech Tricks: Classes to Keep You Current and Connected — aimed at seniors. October classes are Learning a Language with Pronunciator (the library’s new language learning software) on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m.; Introduction to Microsoft Word part 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.; Let’s Talk Apps on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m.; and Getting Started with the Library’s Digital Resources on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m.

Class size is limited. Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.