Peter Parley to host schoolhouse author

The Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane will host author Melinda K. Elliot during its open house Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Elliot, who will share her expertise on historic Connecticut schoolhouses, is the author of Connecticut Schoolhouses Through Time, which features photographs of almost 100 one-room schoolhouses located throughout the state.

Schoolhouses featured include Peter Parley and Branchville schools in Ridgefield.

Each schoolhouse is presented on a single page with a historic picture, a new colored picture and a short history.

Copies of her book will be available for purchased and to be signed by the author.