The Ridgefield Press

Peter Parley to host schoolhouse author

By Macklin K. Reid on October 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane will host author Melinda K. Elliot during its open house Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Elliot, who will share her expertise on historic Connecticut schoolhouses, is the author of Connecticut Schoolhouses Through Time, which features photographs of almost 100 one-room schoolhouses located throughout the state.

Schoolhouses featured include Peter Parley and Branchville schools in Ridgefield.

Each schoolhouse is presented on a single page with a historic picture, a new colored picture and a short history.

Copies of her book will be available for purchased and to be signed by the author.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post RHS recap: Field hockey team provides lone win
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress